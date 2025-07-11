Honey Pot's Menstruation Campaign Gets Shockingly ... Close

It's about honest conversations—period

Period got you down? That’s okay. In fact, that’s the sentiment in a new period campaign by Honey Pot.

Partnering with AKQA on “Periods Made Better,” the holistic wellness brand sets out to change the cultural conversation on menstruation.

Two Honey Pot products—its Cooling and Calming Herbal Infusion pads—feature prominently, opening the door to more honest dialogue about the physical and emotional rollercoaster women endure when it’s that time of the month.

Goals for the brand are to extend its reach, add to the quality of life for consumers—and “disrupt classic period advertising.”

“For too long, the major players in the space have tried to make periods something they’re not,” says AKQA’s creative director Jason Kessler. “We’ve seen dance numbers. We’ve seen rock climbing. We’ve seen blue liquid. They’ve tried to erase the whole reality of the category. Some better-for-you brands have taken a different route: they’ve tried to make period care into an experience where you need a big hug.”

“But the reality is that periods are different for everyone, and our task is to make everyone feel seen,” he says.

In this first-time tie-up with Honey Pot, AKQA grouped people together who have a wide range of life experiences, and who personally understood the nuances of menstruation.

“As a campaign that speaks to the diversity of period experiences, all we asked was for everyone, regardless of their background, to come into the discussion with a sense of empathy and awareness that the narrative needed to change,” adds Kessler.

“Periods Made Better” will target Los Angeles, Atlanta, Dallas and Minnesota through mid-Fall, mainly via OOH and social media.