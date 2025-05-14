Clio Health Champions: Tara Cunningham, Associate Director, Consumer Marketing - Colorguard by Exact Sciences

Tara Cunningham works on the consumer marketing team for Cologuard. As associate director for digital strategy on the consumer marketing team, Tara is responsible for leading the digital strategy, which includes creating campaigns, testing new platforms and activating influencer marketing and partnerships.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Everything that we do is grounded in our consumer. We followed the data and built an amazing Colorguard activation that spoke to people turning 45. By partnering with someone as iconic as Lil Jon, we were able to surprise and delight our audience with a remake of a well-known song (“Get Low”).

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

We are just wrapping up Get Low #2, so this campaign is very recent and is such a huge professional accomplishment. I’m also proud of our Cologuard influencer pilot program. We are continuing to push boundaries, bust common misconceptions about colon cancer and spread awareness about this important issue.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

I am excited for the possibilities of AI and how healthcare marketing can intersect with technology to enable preventative healthcare accessibility and broaden people’s knowledge about preventive medicine.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

From inception to launch day, the “Get Low” journey was centered on an extremely passionate group of marketers, who were dedicated to getting people screened and to break down any barriers that stood in our way.

