Clio Health Champions: Stacey Chan, Account Director - McCann Health Hong Kong, an IPG Health Company

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025

As account director, she leads multiple brands for pharmaceutical companies, specializing in both HCP and consumer communications. Stacey has successfully managed campaigns across various therapeutic areas, with particular expertise in vaccines. With a diverse background in market research and digital marketing, she excels at interpreting business challenges, navigating data insights and translating complex medical concepts into impactful communications.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



My creativity and innovation are enhanced by merging open-mindedness with a determination to explore new possibilities. By staying attuned to industry trends and peer work, there is a continual pursuit of inspiration that drives the creative process. In the world of healthcare advertising, even within strict regulations, there are still opportunities for bold ideas to take shape, transforming challenges into meaningful solutions that resonate with audiences.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



I have always been proud to be part of the shingles disease awareness campaign. This initiative underscores our commitment to pushing boundaries and finding innovative ways to engage audiences. We implemented a comprehensive 360-degree approach, including thematic videos, celebrity endorsements, in-clinic educational materials, out-of-home advertisements, social media and more. In Hong Kong, awareness of shingles has significantly increased, shifting its perception from an elderly disease to one linked to immunity and stress, affecting younger populations as well.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



I’m thrilled by the technological advancements that are rapidly reshaping the health sector. New treatment options are emerging that turn impossibilities into realities—like how we can prevent diseases or certain cancers with innovative vaccines.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



This recognition reflects not only my, but our entire team’s commitment to innovation and excellence. It motivates us to keep collaborating and striving for better and more impactful solutions.

