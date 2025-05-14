Clio Health Champions: Nico Smith, CD (Art) - Grey Health N.Y.

With more than 15 years of experience at some of the best ad agencies around the world, Nico has worked across many facets of consumer, pharma and health and wellness. He’s passionate about the industry and on a relentless mission to create great work that can improve people’s lives.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



I bring a consumer-first mindset without getting too bogged down by category roadblocks and regulations. This allows me to focus on unexpected ways of solving our clients business challenges. But when it comes to visually crafting the ideas, I believe there are no regulations around how good a piece of work can look like. That’s why I like to spend time polishing every detail and making sure whatever we put in front of our audience connects with them and also stands out from the crowd. Basically, making people stop in their tracks with work that has strong visual appeal.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



“Louder Than Cancer,” a campaign we created in partnership with Amazon Music. We brought together Grammy-winning artists to share deeply personal stories about their battles with cancer, including the songs they created during those times of resilience. These powerful testaments were compiled into a one-of-a-kind playlist designed to inspire and support patients worldwide. And for every stream, Amazon Music donated $1 to Conquer Cancer to support vital cancer research.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



Honestly, it’s the same thing that sparked my interest in working in this space in the first place, and that is the opportunity to work on products that have the potential to improve and save people’s lives. Sure, new technologies will keep emerging. And while they elevate the work and open new creative possibilities, what excites me every day is the chance to create meaningful work that makes a real difference.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It is a major highlight of my career and a recognition that fuels my passion to keep pushing for bold and life-changing ideas that can move the category forward. It’s a reminder to keep fighting the good fight to create groundbreaking and innovative work that can cut through the noise and make a real difference in people’s lives.

