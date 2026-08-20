Netflix's 'The Last House' Places First Among the Week's Best Ads

With Charity: Water, Welcome.US, Crocs and Four Walls

by David Gianatasio August 20, 2026 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Behold our Top 5 ads of the week, as ranked by the Clios’ staff…

Bestie: Netflix Built a House on a Sunset Blvd. Billboard, and It’s Kinda Genius

This impressive OOH activation fused the world of Netflix chiller The Last House with real life. Some dude lived in a faux suburban dwelling atop an L.A. billboard for days, interacting with folks below. Copious coverage ensued, boosting the film’s profile nationwide. Read More

2. TIE – Boy Throb Sings Out for Safe Water in Boppin’ PSA

“You’d be shocked if you knew what pennies still do. How a whole lot of Lincolns can get people drinkin’ that fresh water, clean water. Don’t waste that sweet copper.” Um, OK. The boy band du jour makes its pitch dressed as dancing Abe Lincolns. Tuneful absurdity from Fire Kite. Read More

2. TIE – Director Henry DaCosta Inspires Americans to Volunteer and Help Immigrants Become Citizens

DaCosta strips away the artifice of Americana in this highly personal meditation created for the Citizen Guide initiative from nonprofit Welcome.US. Past and present intertwine as our hero faces a test to determine his future. Read More

3. TIE – Crocs Hatches a Kooky Crocodile as Its First Brand Mascot

Mascots are hot, so Crocs has one now. His name’s Niles, and he’s all about cuddles and resin footwear. No AI, just an actor in a green suit popping out of a ginormous egg. Cute and a tad obnoxious. From Callen and director Sara Shelton. Read More

3. TIE – Four Walls Asks, ‘It’s 10 P.M. Do You Know Where Your Friends Are?’

The whiskey brand founded by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton has been tweaking old PSAs lately. Here, it spoofs the classic “It’s 10 P.M.” trope with digital signs around NYC encouraging folks to socialize (in bars, natch). Read More