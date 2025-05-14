Clio Health Champions: Michelle Leone, VP, ACD - Patients & Purpose

Michelle has spent 8 of her 10 years in healthcare marlketing at P&P. Her portfolio includes five brand launches, dozens of video and photo shoots and a recent Times Square launch event.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Whether I’m building a brand, leading a design system or shaping a patient experience, I try to think beyond the expected. What emotional tension are we easing? What real-life friction can we reduce? I’m always looking for those pressure points—the ones that, when addressed thoughtfully, can create outsized impact for the people we’re trying to reach.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

A project that exemplifies this is GoBoot—an open-source smart boot designed for people living with Parkinson’s. It uses electrical stimulation and a propulsive sole to help make walking feel more intuitive. It’s being developed through collaboration across the shoe design, neuroscience and physical therapy communities. No one is gatekeeping the idea. It’s designed to be shared, improved and scaled. That open-source mindset—rooted in purpose over profit—is something I’m proud to be part of.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

Creative thinking is finally being invited earlier into the process. Not just to make campaigns—but to shape products, services and systems. The blending of emotional design, wearable tech and behavior-based interventions is opening up new lanes for innovation. We’re not just telling better stories—we’re building better tools. That’s the future I want to be part of.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

It reminded me that creativity still matters. It tells me that being imaginative, emotional and even a little rebellious in healthcare isn’t a liability—it’s a strength.

