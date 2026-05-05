Clio Health Champions: Lucie Bayer, Director of Patient Marketing - Day One Biopharmaceuticals

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

With more than 15 years of experience in patient marketing, Lucie has built her career at the intersection of strategy, empathy and innovation—leading patient and caregiver engagement across ultra-rare disease, pediatric oncology and specialty brands. Her professional journey includes seven product and expanded indication launches and she currently leads all consumer efforts for OJEMDA at Day One. Lucie’s career began in the Czech Republic, where she worked for BBDO and J. Walter Thompson..

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I guide my approach with a simple belief: “nothing about patients without patients.” That principle shapes how I bring creativity and innovation to my work—starting with patients and caregivers and building from their lived experiences outward. I focus on operationalizing it through a co-creation model that brings pLGG families—but also care team members such as social workers, child life specialists, nurses and physicians—into the process as active partners.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



I’ve recognized that young children diagnosed with cancer often don’t understand what is happening to them, and caregivers lack tools to explain complex diagnoses like pLGG in an age-appropriate way. In response, we collaborated with Child Life Specialists and families to develop a children’s book to help better understand their experience in a way that feels approachable, safe and empowering.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

Over the past several years, I’ve had the privilege of focusing my work on children living with brain cancer. It’s incredibly encouraging to see the important work happening across leading institutions like Dana-Farber and CHLA, where researchers are advancing potentially life-changing therapies designed specifically for kids—a population that has long been underserved.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



This honor belongs just as much to my colleagues at Day One, our agency partners and the pLGG families who have trusted us to listen, learn and co-create alongside them. It highlights the importance of continuing to raise the bar for how our industry engages patient communities—with authenticity, humility and a relentless focus on making a meaningful difference.

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