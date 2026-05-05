Clio Health Champions: Karin Bergqvist, Director of Lung Consumer Marketing - AstraZeneca

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Dedicated to the healthcare industry since the beginning of her career, Karin Bergqvist has always been motivated by the hope that her work will lead to more patients seeking out treatment and live longer, healthier lives. Today, she leads lung patient marketing for AstraZeneca’s immuno-oncology franchise, joining AZ about 2 years ago.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Creativity and innovation can show up in both big and small ways. Whether I am applying inspiration from my own experiences to enhance our approach or leveraging the thinking of the whole team, innovation and creativity come into play at every turn.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



We are finally about to launch a digital education tool for a small population of lung cancer patients who have historically not had much education material for their rarer cancer type. This tool is a holistic source of information that will hopefully provide the motivation for these patients to seek out treatment and stay on treatment.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

I am most excited about the rapid speed of treatment advancements launching for all cancer types—patients increasingly have more options to help them treat their cancer types, giving them hope and a chance to live longer.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It is such an unexpected honor! The work we do feels so meaningful and rewarding already, and to be nominated by my incredibly talented team and be recognized is truly special.

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