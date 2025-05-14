Clio Health Champions: Jillian Baum, EVP, ECD - Klick Health

by David Gianatasio May 14, 2025 12:00 am 2 min read

Based in Philadelphia, Jillian began her career crafting campaigns for consumer packaged goods before shifting to the health and wellness space. Since then, she’s helped Rite Aid, Keyruda and Sirivia reach broader audiences. Her targeted campaigns cover neurology, rare diseases and gene therapy.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

Creativity and innovation both start the same way: by stepping back and asking, Would this actually speak to me—not as a creative or strategist, but as a person? Would it make me feel something? Would it cut through? Would I care enough to click? It’s not always in the tech or the tools, but in how we approach the problem. Sometimes the most innovative move is to strip everything back and get to the purest version of the idea.

I’ve learned to trust that gut check because it’s rooted in empathy. I try to see the work the way someone else might, with all their distractions and doubts, and ask if it would really land. If not, we keep pushing.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

“See Your Risks” for Bayer Aspirin. It started with a simple insight: Gen X doesn’t ignore heart health because they don’t know the facts. They ignore it because they don’t see themselves in the risk group. We turned that truth into something universal, strange and impossible to ignore. Seeing the team’s vision come to life and reach heights like the Super Bowl and knowing it moved people to take real action—that was a career moment. I’m also proud of our work in rare oncology, where the stakes are incredibly personal. That kind of work reminds me of what we’re really doing here—helping people feel seen, heard and supported in some of the hardest moments of their lives.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

Health is picking up speed. It used to be the slower vertical, with long timelines and heavy processes that often diluted work. But that’s shifting.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

It’s about the work being recognized for making a real difference. It’s about the impact we’re making as a group. Huge thank yous and kudos to my fellow Klicksters. This is really recognition of the work we do together on a daily basis.

