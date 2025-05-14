Clio Health Champions: Jesse Packer, Creative Director - Neon, an IPG Health Company

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025

Jesse has 20 years of experience spanning agencies, design and branding studios, production companies, client-side creative departments and startups, across every vertical from cars to candy, CPG to tech. He brings a diverse set of skills to his healthcare work. A trained designer, former design instructor and avid photographer, he helps curate and craft the work and the teams behind it.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Inspiration is everywhere. Our industry thrives on diverse inputs—cultural, technological, artistic and data-driven. My job is to keep my team curious, open and unwilling to settle for “how it’s always been done.” It’s about finding unexpected connections and creating the space for bold ideas to take shape.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



We recently wrapped production on a campaign for a soon-to-be-launched urological oncology product. It’s standout healthcare work, cleverly subverting the norms of a traditionally conservative category and proving that bold thinking pays off. It also shows the power of trust: the client gave us the space to do our best work, and having creative at the table elevated the entire relationship.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



In a constantly evolving industry, we’re at an inflection point. Technology is catching up with our imaginations, and the demand for bold work in the health space is growing. The bar is rising, and this is our moment to push it even higher.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



Being recognized as a Clio Health Champion is a distinct personal honor. And more meaningfully, a tribute to the incredible teams I’ve had the privilege to help grow, and to the trust of peers and clients who make the work possible.

