AEG Shot This Spot Through a Lasagna Dish

It's a dishwasher ad, naturally

by David Gianatasio May 11, 2026 11:45 am 1 min read Share:

AEG tries to go “Shot on iPhone” one better in a :30 backing its latest dishwasher.

Apple’s famously all about the product demos, with the craft behind the ads repping how well the tech performs.

Below, AEG and director James Hawes tweak that basic idea in an unexpected way, filming the entire commercial through a glass lasagna dish. Just minutes before, the plate—which had been stained with red sauce, ricotta and noodles—completed a cleaning cycle in an AEG N.E.W. Favorit.

“Shooting a film through the lasagne lens was a simple idea, but it makes the proof unmistakable and requires another layer of craft, which not many brands would go for,” says Noël Bunting, CCO at Publicis London, which helped develop the campaign.

Social assets play up the creative challenge of making the spot, with the work dropping this month across Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands, with more European markets to follow.