Cathay Pacific Celebrates Life's Journeys

Repping Hong Kong, Peru and India

by Ads of the World May 11, 2026 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

Here are some notable campaigns that broke far and wide in recent weeks, curated by Muse sibling Ads of the World.

Cathay Pacific, ‘The Journey Home’

Agency: Leo Hong Kong

To commemorate its 80th anniversary, Cathay crafted a 10-minute film inspired by a series of relatable milestones and collective memories passengers shared with the carrier. The story follows a daughter who parts ways with her mother in Hong Kong to chase her dreams and study abroad, a scenario many around the world will relate to. We experience the highs and lows that are inevitable parts of her journey. Read More

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Yape, ‘Momentos’

Agency: 121 Latam

Centered on a fictional shop where treasured moments are kept but never sold, the film reflects on everyday acts of care, reassurance and love between parents and children. Built to be felt before it is remembered, the story reveals that life’s most meaningful moments cannot be bought, only experienced and treasured long after they pass. Read More

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Flipkart, ‘Twins’

Agency: 22feet

This fun film tells the story of the small Indian village of Kodinhi, which is famous for having over 400 pairs of twins. The theme of “doubles” runs throughout the clip, with twins featured in every scene. The work backs Flipkart’s “Double Sale.” Read More