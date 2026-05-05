Clio Health Champions: Jason Alongi, Senior Director, Consumer Marketing - Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Jason leads brand strategy, patient engagement and go-to-market initiatives. With over two decades of experience, Jason specializes in building consumer-first campaigns that drive awareness, adoption and loyalty. Prior to joining Tarsus, he held leadership roles across startup and global pharmaceutical companies.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I approach creativity through a consumer-first lens, grounded in real insights and behavior. Innovation comes from simplifying complex science into something creative, relatable and ultimately actionable.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



Bringing awareness to Demodex Blepharitis—an eyelid disease impacting more than 25 million people—required not just marketing, but education at scale. We focused on simplifying the science, creating clear symptom recognition and building a consumer journey that moved people from awareness to action.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

We’re starting to see how AI can make healthcare more personalized, accessible and proactive—whether it’s helping patients better understand symptoms, explore their treatment options or choosing a doctor.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?

It reflects our commitment to elevating how we connect with patients and bringing forward work that not only drives business results but is creative and helps bring awareness to patients.

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