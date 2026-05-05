Clio Health Champions: Jacque Lombardo, VP, Group Art Supervisor - Remedy Edge

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Jacque specializes in turning complex, highly regulated healthcare challenges into clear, human-centered creative that people can actually understand and use. Her work lives at the intersection of big ideas and real-world constraints, where legal, medical and practical realities all have a say.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



A project I’m really proud of is “Contrabanned.” We needed to get basic women’s health information into prisons, where it’s typically blocked. We mailed a book page by page to work within those restrictions; it was assembled and shared inside. It started as a workaround, but it created real access where there wasn’t any.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?

I’m most excited by work that’s actually useful in real life, not just something people scroll past. It’s less about awareness and more about creating something that genuinely helps. I’m also interested in how AI can push ideas further, not as a shortcut, but to uncover better insights and get more meaningful solutions in front of the right people.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



Being selected is really validating because it recognizes the people behind the work, not just the final product. In healthcare, a good idea is only the starting point. It has to survive legal, medical review and compliance—and still make sense to someone trying to figure out what to do next. That’s where a lot of ideas fall apart, and where I tend to lean in, figuring out how to keep the idea strong so it actually holds up in the real world.

