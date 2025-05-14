Clio Health Champions: Fiona Jack, Senior Creative Engineer - FCB Health N.Y., an IPG Health Company

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

Fiona leads design initiatives for major pharmaceutical clients, crafting end-to-end campaigns across DTC, HCP, social, CRM and web platforms. Her portfolio spans award-winning campaigns with a focus on translating complex medical narratives into emotionally resonant experiences. What sets Fiona apart is her embrace of generative AI—not as a trend, but as a tool to reshape how stories are told. Her AI-assisted animated storyboards have helped fast-track production timelines while preserving human authenticity, a critical balance in patient-focused healthcare storytelling.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



I believe creativity and innovation come from constantly evolving how we think—not just what we make. I approach every brief as an opportunity to rethink how a story can be told, especially in healthcare where empathy, clarity and impact must coexist. I actively integrate emerging tools like Midjourney, Runway and ChatGPT into my process—not as shortcuts, but as collaborators. These technologies allow me to ideate faster, visualize more vividly and push past conventional execution. That said, innovation for me is always grounded in human insight. I leverage my background in architecture and communication design to explore ideas from multiple angles—functionally, emotionally and visually.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



Developing an AI-assisted animated short for a film rooted in real patient narratives around brain seizures. The goal was to create a compelling proof of concept that could accelerate pre-production and communicate the emotional core of the story without losing its humanity. I led the effort by integrating tools like Runway and Midjourney to prototype visuals quickly, allowing us to test narrative flow, tone and aesthetic. The result was a powerful visual prototype that moved stakeholders and reduced production timelines without compromising the emotional integrity of the work.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



Watching how creative teams transform when they feel empowered by new tools. AI can be intimidating—especially in healthcare, where precision and regulation dominate. But once people feel confident using it, their imagination opens up. I’ve been running internal training sessions to help creatives feel more fluent with AI, and the shift is electric. That shift from fear to curiosity is what excites me. Because when you build a culture where technology fuels creativity instead of replacing it, you open the door to better ideas, faster collaboration and more human work.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It’s an incredible honor—but also a reflection of something deeper: the belief that design matters. Not as decoration. But as a tool for clarity, empathy and transformation. Being a Clio Health Champion isn’t just a personal milestone. It’s a recognition that design in healthcare is not only essential—it’s powerful. It’s emotional. It’s strategic. And when done with care, it can shift behavior, shift perception, even shift culture.

LinkedIn