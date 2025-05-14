Clio Health Champions: Eason Yang, Founder - Not Entirely Dead

by Amy Corr May 14, 2025 12:00 am 2 min read Share:

Eason Yang is the founder and creative director of Not Entirely Dead (NED), a social enterprise that facilitates greater comebacks for cancer survivors. Eason teaches design, mentors emerging creatives and shares his vision globally through exhibitions and talks. He seeks to redefine how creativity can drive social change.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



I use design to visualize invisible setbacks and build frameworks for social reintegration. Through Not Entirely Dead, my work is rooted in data and survivor narratives, which I translate into social services and public dialogue that challenge outdated perceptions of cancer survivorship. Creativity, for me, comes from the depth of lived experience. It’s how I process struggles and reimagine what’s possible. Innovation isn’t just about daring ideas—it’s slow, deliberate and often decades in the making. It means staying committed to a vision long before the world is ready to understand it.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



I’m currently preparing a global series of participatory exhibitions centered on the transformative experience of cancer survivorship. By combining public health data with personal stories, the project creates space for a new kind of engagement—one that is both intimate and collective. These exhibitions aim to shift public perception, moving beyond the narrative of illness to one of resilience, strength and reinvention. Survivorship isn’t where the story ends—it’s where a new story begins.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



Like Larry David would say—I’m not excited, I’m looking forward to it. I look forward to designing systems that don’t just save lives, but help people live them fully. There’s a growing recognition that recovery isn’t just clinical—it’s social, emotional and deeply personal. And we’re finally beginning to acknowledge the full spectrum of human experience in health—work, identity, reintegration and dignity. Especially dignity.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



This honor validates the belief that our greatest potential can emerge after life’s hardest disruptions. Especially for those who’ve ever been sidelined and dared to return stronger, we know: possibility doesn’t end with adversity—it grows from it.

LinkedIn