Clio Health Champions: Dr. Peter Klomp, Head of Advocacy & Campaigns - UEFA

Dr. Peter Klomp is head of advocacy and campaigns for UEFA (Union of European Football Associations), aiming to rally stakeholders around social, health and environmental goals and drive change through collaborations, campaigns and educational programs. He’s also written several management and leadership books.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Creativity and innovation are central to everything I do. These qualities flourish in a collaborative environment where open communication and idea-sharing among team members are encouraged. This creates a culture where everyone feels valued and empowered to contribute their unique perspectives, sparking creativity and leading to more innovative solutions. When it comes to reaching large (fan) audiences with medical messages they might prefer to avoid, alternative approaches are essential. My focus is particularly on attracting and engaging young audiences, making them aware of health threats and involving them in interactive digital and real-life training events and courses. Creativity and authenticity in the message, alongside embracing the latest technologies, are crucial to capturing their interest and extending their short attention spans.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



My proudest project is the current “Get Trained, Save Lives” campaign, which has enabled us to reach and educate over 180,000 football fans in life-saving CPR skills. This campaign has had a profound impact on public health and safety, transforming CPR awareness across football fan groups in Europe. By focusing on education and training, we hope to create a ripple effect that will save countless lives. Another project that truly energizes me is the “Take Care” program, which educates young adults on social, mental health and well-being topics.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



The implementation of AI deep learning technology in the health space is one of the most exciting developments. The potential use of machine learning in medical education is mind-boggling. It will aid me in mobilizing hard-to-reach younger generations, who find it cumbersome to physically travel to training facilities. High interactivity and customizability will also enable them to focus long enough to achieve a proper training effect. The use of AI will also enhance collaborative digital platforms. Multi-disciplinary collaboration between different stakeholders is key since health issues are often too complex to be tackled by one organization alone.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



I am extremely honored to be chosen as a Clio Health Champion, as it recognizes the work that I and the wider campaign team have invested in educating people about the importance of bystander resuscitation and personal health and well-being in general. Being a champion for campaigns that have the potential to save human lives is both a proud and humbling experience.

