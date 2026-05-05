Clio Health Champions: Derrick M. Lane, CMO - BlackDoctor

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 3 min read Share:

As CMO, Derrick believes in “relishing in the beauty of today, while creatively imagining tomorrow’s opportunities.” At BlackDoctor, he oversees all marketing efforts across traditional and new media, while forging creative ways to strategically over-deliver on KPIs from BDO’s Fortune 50 advertisers. He also teaches digital marketing at various faith-based and community institutions, creates branded networking events and sits on the boards of several community empowerment organizations.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Creativity starts with knowing the audience. Black and Brown communities have historically been talked at when it comes to health, not talked with. When we first started engaging our audience 15 years ago, all we did was ask questions every day for the first two years. Because of that, we were able to garner invaluable insights from our community. And we still use that methodology in our polls and surveys. Plus, we’ve built platforms like Health On Point and WellBot that meet people where they are, whether that’s through AI-powered tools, short-form content or culturally relevant storytelling.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



Our March relaunch of BlackDoctor.org is the one I keep coming back to. We completely reimagined the platform, and the response has been incredible, earning coverage from MM+M, Black Enterprise, AfroTech, Healio, Yahoo and REVOLT—with over 105 million in audience reach. With that said, what I’m most proud of is the community we’re building on BlackDoctor Pro, which connects patients directly to Black healthcare providers.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



Clinical trials diversity is a big one. We’re about to launch a product this quarter that helps connect underrepresented patients to clinical trials, and that’s long overdue. I’m also excited about what AI can do for health equity when it’s built the right way. We’re proving at BlackDoctor that technology and trust aren’t mutually exclusive. You just have to center the communities that need it most.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



What we’re doing at BlackDoctor hits different because it’s personal. I grew up in a community where people didn’t always have access to doctors who looked like them or health information that felt like it was made for them. I’ve also watched my own family navigate multiple diseases, from Alzheimer’s to heart disease to pancreatic cancer. So, I understand first-hand what it means when the system doesn’t meet you where you are. To be recognized by Clio Health validates something I’ve believed for a long time: health communication done right can actually save lives. Being in a room with others who feel that same urgency means a lot to me.

Linkedin | @DerrickMLane | X: @derrickmlane