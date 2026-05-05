Clio Health Champions: Colleen Loughney, Senior Director of Clinical Information - AbelsonTaylor

by Muse May 5, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Colleen brings more than 22 years of experience translating complex science into clear, compelling communications. She has supported more than 100 brands by ensuring campaigns are both clinically rigorous and strategically impactful. Known for turning dense clinical data into meaningful narratives, she helps shape messaging that is compliant, differentiated and deeply resonant—ultimately advancing both brand success and patient outcomes.



How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?

I bring innovation to my work by translating complex clinical data into clear, human-centered narratives that resonate with both healthcare professionals and patients. By uncovering what truly matters within the science—whether efficacy nuances or mechanism differentiation—I help shape ideas that are both compliant and creatively powerful.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.

I’m currently supporting a late-stage treatment for a pediatric neurodevelopmental disorder, and it’s been especially rewarding work. Our team uncovered a largely unrecognized symptom that significantly shapes the decision to initiate treatment earlier—particularly when healthcare providers and caregivers better understand the extent of a child’s experience. Bringing that insight forward has helped reframe conversations around care. I’m also proud to be working alongside one of the most collaborative client medical teams I’ve encountered in my 20+ years.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



It reflects a career spent ensuring that creativity in healthcare is grounded in scientific truth. I see it as recognition that rigorous science and compelling storytelling are not at odds, but at their best when working together.

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