Clio Health Champions: Charlie Lora, SVP, GCD, Design - Minds + Assembly

Charlie Lora is SVP, group creative director, design at Minds + Assembly. He’s a San Francisco Bay Area–based creative with 16 years of experience in healthcare, focused on brand storytelling, digital design and building thoughtful, effective systems.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Creativity has always been about making meaningful connections—between people, ideas, disciplines and purpose. I approach every project with curiosity and care, looking for ways to simplify complexity, build alignment, and make the work more human. I’ve learned that some of the most innovative solutions start by simply listening—really listening—to what people need.

Tell us about a recent project you’re proud of.



The launch of Rejoyn, a category-defining treatment that represents a new way forward in mental health. This project brought together many aspects of what I love about creative work: building a brand from the ground up, shaping a campaign that speaks to both heart and mind and contributing to a product experience that could truly make a difference. What made it especially rewarding was the collaboration—across strategy, UX, science, marketing, and design—and the opportunity to help connect those worlds in service of something bigger.

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



What excites me most about this kind of work is how it can help move healthcare forward—sometimes faster, sometimes more compassionately. I’m especially encouraged by how technology and AI are giving us better tools to educate, personalize, and reach people where they are. When used well, these tools can help us deliver on the promise of innovation—not just as a concept, but as an actual outcome for patients. I’m grateful to be part of a field where creativity can be more than clever—it can be useful, timely, and even life-changing.



What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



I’m especially touched to know that this recognition came via the nomination of peers and collaborators that I respect so much. In this work, we often focus so intently on the outcome that we rarely pause to reflect on the process and the people behind it. So, to be seen this way means more than I can easily put into words. I’m thankful for the opportunity to be part of a community that’s committed to making healthcare better, more human and more accessible.

