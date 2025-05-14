Clio Health Champions: Ada Durutlic-Mezit, EVP, Group Account Director - 21GRAMS

Ada Durutlic-Mezit’s experience spans a wide range of therapeutic areas, including oncology, reproductive medicine and rare diseases. Specializing in product launches, Ada ensures that both new and mature brands thrive in an ever-evolving market. Known for her ability to forge strong, enduring client relationships, Ada approaches every interaction with directness and honesty. She believes in understanding clients beyond their professional roles, tailoring solutions that make their lives easier and their goals more attainable.

How do you bring creativity and innovation to your work?



Creativity in healthcare is about discovering innovative ways to tell stories, especially when the subject matter is complex or emotionally charged. Building strong relationships with clients is paramount. These relationships are the foundation that allows us to collaboratively keep the patient as our unwavering focus. By deeply understanding our clients’ needs and priorities, we can craft creative solutions that not only align with their strategic goals but also maintain a profound empathy for the patient experience.

Name a recent project you’re proud of



I’m so proud of our recent Nexplanon campaign. We dove headfirst into the romance novel craze, weaving Nexplanon into captivating stories that really spoke to women. Our goal was all about empowering women and creating a connection between romance and contraception. As someone who loves romance novels and fits into the target group, I still can’t believe I got to be part of something so enchanting, that doesn’t feel like an ad at all. On a personal note, this campaign holds a special place in my heart because it was shot in my home country, Serbia (a total coincidence).

What are you most excited about right now in the health space?



The convergence of data, technology and personalized care. We’re entering an era where real-time insights, AI-driven diagnostics, and more targeted therapies are transforming how we engage patients and support providers. From an agency perspective, this opens up entirely new ways to deliver value—through smarter, more tailored communications that truly meet people where they are.

What does it mean to you to be selected as a Clio Health Champion?



In this industry, we’re constantly trying to find that balance between science and storytelling. And to have that work acknowledged feels really rewarding. I’m passionate about creating work that truly connects with people, especially in healthcare where the stakes are so high. This honor reminds me why I do what I do—and inspires me to keep pushing for ideas that make a real difference.

