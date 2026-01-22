Clio Health and World Woman Foundation Launch Women's Health Platform

Spotlighting creative initiatives that advance women’s wellness globally

The World Woman Foundation—a global organization dedicated to advancing women’s equity and leadership—and Clio Health launched the Clio Health Women’s Health Platform to recognize and elevate creative work that advances women’s health.

A digital hub was designed around three pillars: “Celebrate,” “Inspire” and “Connect.”

Within the “Celebrate” pillar is a dedicated Women’s Health Speciality Medium, a new Clio Health Award. It recognizes work that uses innovation to highlight and address issues specific to women’s health across the life course.

The “Inspire” pillar highlights award-winning women’s health creatives and shares interviews with change-makers shaping the field across agencies, brands and organizations.

“Connect” fosters a collaborative community where creatives and organizations can come together to drive new opportunities.

“Women’s health has historically been overlooked and underrepresented across healthcare systems, research priorities, and cultural narratives,” says Emily Seal, executive director of Clio Health. “The Clio Health Women’s Health Platform was created to address that gap by elevating creative work that brings greater visibility and urgency to women’s health.”