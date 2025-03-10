Canada’s Terry Fox Foundation Seeks to End Cancer

Beloved icon's personal story reaches a new generation

by Shahnaz Mahmud March 10, 2025 12:00 am 3 min read Share:

In 1980, Terry Fox’s “Marathon of Hope” set out to unite Canadians to help in the war against cancer. Now, to mark its 45th anniversary, the Terry Fox Foundation and Research Institute launched “Finish It,” a platform created to score a victory for those struggling against the deadly disease.

Fox is considered a national icon. At the age of 18, he was diagnosed with osteogenic sarcoma just above the knee, which resulted in the amputation of his leg.

This experience motivated Fox to train for a cross-Canada run to raise funds that would benefit cancer research. For roughly five months, the teen ran through the country, only stopping when the cancer spread to his lungs.

Fox sadly died nine months later. But before his passing, he reached his goal of a $1 donation among his countrymen. Fox also successfully set the foundation for The Terry Fox Run. To date, the organization has raised over $850 million.

The Foundation worked with Diamond on campaign elements. The hero film premiered on network morning shows and a live event at TIFF Lightbox, a cultural center in Toronto. Now, the film is rolling out on television, digital media and the social platforms to ensure it reaches audiences nationwide.

“‘Finish It’ is more than a film—it’s an evolution of the Terry Fox Foundation and Research Institute, reflected in a new visual identity that modernizes their branding while staying deeply rooted in Terry’s story,” says Diamond CCO Peter Ignazi.

Mark Zibert directed the short, working with VFX company Tantrum. The goal was to ensure that the film didn’t just pay tribute to Fox’s legacy, but also felt “felt alive and immediate,” Ignazi says.

Archival footage blends with modern storytelling. An actor worked with Terry’s brothers and studied news footage to perfect Fox’s running style and mannerisms. The actor used an accurate replica of Terry’s prosthesis during the shoot.

The Tragically Hip worked with We Are Walker on the music.

The launch event brought together researchers, cancer survivors, Terry’s family and The Tragically Hip to reinforce the message.

Ignazi points to the timeliness of the effort.

“We are at a turning point in cancer research. The Marathon of Hope Cancer Centres Network (MOHCCN) is bringing together the brightest scientific minds in Canada in an unprecedented way, creating real momentum toward breakthroughs in precision oncology,” Ignazi says.

And as this is the 45th marker, the milestone offers an opportunity to re-engage Canadians and inspire a new generation.

“This isn’t about nostalgia. It’s about progress,” Ignazi says. “We want people to feel empowered to take action—whether that’s supporting cancer research, participating in fundraising efforts, or simply spreading the message. This is s a call to arms, an urgent reminder that we have the knowledge, the science, and the power to achieve what Terry set out to do.”

Notably, last December, Fox was selected for inclusion on Canada’s newest $5 bank note, “ensuring a legacy of courage, determination and the ongoing fight to end cancer,” Ignazi says.