Gaming Gets Hilariously Out of Hand, Thanks to Lenovo Legion

And it might be painful... for your character

by Amy Corr May 23, 2025 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

Players get knocked down, but rise again, in Lenovo Legion’s global campaign, “Always Get Back Up.”

From Design Bridge & Partners, the video pays tribute to the persistence of gamers in their quest to level up. They will fail more than once and their characters will feel some pain. But they soldier on towards victory.

Set to “Big Dawgs” by Hanumankind—though we know a more on-message track—the spot begins with a gamer and his friends failing miserably. Gamers are thrown through walls, tackled but manage to come out on top … eventually.

The final bad boss was designed by a member of the Lenovo Legion gaming community, who was invited to the campaign shoot in Sofia, Bulgaria, to watch the character brought to life.

“A core part of being a gamer is facing struggle after struggle, suffering defeat after defeat, until finally a breakthrough is achieved,” says Mathew Lazare, global brand lead, gaming, at Lenovo. “We wanted to celebrate the relentlessness of gamers who never back down, and show that Lenovo Legion is here to power that spirit through our awesome ecosystem of gaming devices and AI software.”

The campaign is running across the U.K., U.S., EMEA, APAC and LAS.