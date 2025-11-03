EA's Battlefield Says Gameplay Beats Real Life Every Time

Why work or get married like a loser?

by David Gianatasio November 3, 2025 9:00 am 2 min read Share:

If anyone here knows of any reason why these two should not be joined in holy matrimony…

Because the bride wants to play EA’s latest version of Battlefield, that’s why!

As for surgery and board meetings, well, incendiary screen action’s more compelling than saving lives and steering global commerce—M’OK?

“We only had three days to shoot six separate vignettes, meaning we had to be incredibly efficient,” Mother L.A. creative directors Joey Johnson and Shelby Tamura tell Muse.

“The wedding sequence was originally intended to be outdoors,” they recall. “But the day before the shoot, we learned it was going to rain. Luckily, our set was a beautiful and massive Bavarian-style castle, which had plenty of indoor spaces. So, moving indoors was not an aesthetic challenge, only a logistical one.”

For the airborne, action-packed finale mimicking game action, “We originally planned to use a practical helicopter for shooting, until we found out that all the helicopters were being used for production on the new Dune movie. So we had to pivot to constructing an interior from scratch and shooting on a volume wall, which turned out great.”

Breaking today, the promo hypes Battlefield REDSEC, which debuted last week.

CREDITS

Client: Electronic Arts

Creative Agency: Mother L.A.

Director: Simon McQuoid

Production: Imperial Woodpecker

VFX: Framestore

Finishing + Color: Trafik

Local Production: Lions TV

Music Composition: Walker

Mix: Lime

Edit: Trim Editing

Motion Design: OPEN DOME

Live Action Sound Design: Lime Studios

Gameplay Sound Design: Source Sound