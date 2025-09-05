Borderlands 4 Warns Everyone to 'Quit Earth' Before It's Too Late

Better run, puny humans!

by David Gianatasio September 5, 2025 10:30 am 2 min read Share:

In the frenetic short film below, 2K Games’ Borderlands 4 urges humankind to “Quit Earth” and blast into space.

Who’d want to do that? Everything’s going so great here these days.

“We’re all looking to escape in some way,” Scott Brown, partner and ECD at Battery, which crafted the campaign, tells Muse. “No matter which side of the aisle you’re on, or what part of the world you’re from, we can all agree it’d be nice to quit Earth for a few minutes.”

So, Battery teamed up with Skunk directors Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson for a trailer crammed with sci-fi action and apocalyptic imagery.

It’s compellingly chaotic, with oddities such as a deluge of fish, talking doggos that drive cars, gun-toting bots, lots of masks and a skull-clutching gal painted gold from head to toe.

Hope that wasn’t a SpaceX rocket they piled into at the end. Ah well, they’ll probably be fine.

“Our goal was to turn ‘Quit Earth’ into a cultural symbol—not just as marketing, but reframing Borderlands 4 as a ticket out,” Brown says. “We wanted a nostalgic feel—think ’90s or early-2000s gaming ads. And we were able to achieve that through using almost all practical effects. We primarily used stop-motion film techniques as well as puppetry.”

“In a world that is AI these days, it is important for us to lean into the actual craft rather than the computer.”

The team also did a Times Square takeover and other OOH ahead of the title’s Sept. 12 release.