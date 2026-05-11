Alok Gadkar of Tuesday: Balancing Science and Storytelling in Healthcare

Making complex concepts understandable for everyone

by Shahnaz Mahmud May 11, 2026 6:00 am 5 min read Share:

Alok Gadkar | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Alok is co-founder, CEO and CCO of Tuesday, a Dubai-based independent creative agency designed to shape culture and challenge convention. Alok cut his teeth at agencies in India before relocating to Dubai, earning Campaign’s “Young Creatives to Watch.” He went on to craft fashion work for Splash and launch new brands including Iconic. Alok mentors the next generation at FAD, Middlesex and Heriot-Watt University in Dubai.

We spent two minutes with Alok to learn more about his background, his creative inspirations and recent work he’s admired.

Alok, tell us …

Where you grew up, and where you live now.

I am originally from Mumbai. My career took me to Dubai in 2004, and it’s been home ever since.

How you first got interested in health.

I tangled with a hospital brief in Dubai, which was a turning point for me. I realized quickly that in healthcare the stakes go beyond a marketing message. There’s no room for fluff. Everything you put out has to be grounded in facts.What you are about to put down on a script or billboard is going to impact someone’s life in a very real way.

One of your favorite projects you’ve ever worked on.

“Footnote for the Breast” for Medcare Women & Children Hospital. Our brief was to get women in the UAE to take a breast cancer screening. Social customs demanded that we be discreet and tactful. Outside the mosques, during Friday prayers, we placed small pebbles (symbolizing a “footnote”) in the shoes of women praying inside. When they slipped on their shoes again, they noticed the message. And it hit hard. It got them to do a breast cancer screening. Impactful without being intrusive. And unbelievably cost effective.

A recent project you’re proud of.

“The Tough Nuts Choir” for NMC Hospital, Al Nahda, in collaboration with the Harley Owners Group. Healthcare comms doesn’t have to be doom and gloom. So, when we were asked to draw men in for prostate and testicular cancer screenings, we came up with an idea that would entertain with music and humor—delivered through the most unexpected spokespeople. Thirty Harley Davidson riders formed a choir, singing about cancer detection and doing dance moves. It resonated so well with the audience. What made it even more special was how organically it travelled across the global biking community. It’s a great reminder that even in healthcare, creativity moves people to act.

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One thing about how health is evolving that you’re excited about.

How healthcare is expanding beyond treatment. It’s now into longevity, aesthetics, wellness and even genomics. The science is moving fast. The comms need to keep up. We’ve gone way past just translating information. Today, we’re making complex biology and science understandable, relatable and actionable. That’s where real impact lives. Those of us in healthcare communications have a parallel role to the HCPs, to bridge knowledge gaps, drive awareness and influence better health outcomes. This isn’t just about marketing. There’s a larger purpose at play.

Someone else’s work, in health or beyond, that you admired lately.

AXA’s “Three Words” campaign for turning a simple line in an insurance policy into meaningful, real-world support. The campaign played on the insight that sometimes the hardest thing to say is just three words, like “I need help.” Hats off to AXA for using that emotional truth to drive both communication and actual product change.

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A book, movie, TV show, or podcast you recently found inspiring.

The Creative Act by Rick Rubin, for its perspective on slowing down and creating with intention.

A visual artist or band/musician you admire.

Subodh Kerkar’s work stands out for the way it brings together art, ecology and memory. Drawing deeply from nature, especially the sea, he creates pieces that reflect our relationship with environmental change. There’s a quiet, contemplative quality to his work, yet it carries a strong message. It makes you pause, observe and rethink the impact we have on the world around us.

Your favorite fictional character.

Tony Stark. Flawed but brilliant, constantly evolving and always pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.

Your main strength as a marketer/creative.

My ability to simplify complexity into ideas that people actually understand and act on. In healthcare, that balance between science and storytelling is everything.

Your biggest weakness.

Sometimes, I take on more than I should. This comes from feeling responsible for outcomes. Over time, I’ve learned that empowering teams creates stronger results.

Something people would find surprising about you.

I’m obsessed with decoding art and culture trends. It’s not that different from understanding human behavior in healthcare.

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.