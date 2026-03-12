Gillian Anderson, M&S Dish Out the Compliments

They really want to make your day

by David Gianatasio March 12, 2026 8:00 am 2 min read Share:

Gillian Anderson brings the love again and again (and again) as the chief compliments officer of U.K. retailer Marks & Spencer. It’s a silly notion from Mother London, with Gillian traipsing around town and liberally dispensing the line “Love That!” when she spots women wearing M&S fashions. Does she hate stuff from brand rival John Lewis? Probably.

This shouldn’t be so amusing, but smiley Anderson struts the sidewalks and sells the concept with spot-on deliveries again and again—and again. Her assistant just looks tired.

“Compliments make us feel incredible,” an agency rep tells Muse. “There’s nothing like being told that you have a fantastic dress by someone. It changes your day. M&S want to champion that movement.”

They tapped Gillian owing to her status “as a British and style icon. But more than that, she represents confidence.”

Plus she’s got cross-generational appeal and it’s hard to imagine a more magnetic presence or smoother line deliveries. She IS the campaign. And that’s no idle compliment.

Go ahead, rep, heap more praise on your star:

“The shoot was epic. But fast. Two days to turn around a 90 -second ad and heaps of social films. Gillian was incredible, so professional and sheer talent. Some takes, it was like we had no feedback at all. Every take, she was in character and ready to go.”

The work drops today, directed by Smuggler duo Jason Sondock and Simon Davis (aka Rubberband).