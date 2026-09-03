Video Editor Scot Crane's Advice: Follow Your Passion, Wherever It Leads

He cut Anthropic's lauded Super Bowl campaign

by Shahnaz Mahmud September 3, 2026 8:00 am Share:

Scot Crane | Photo illustration by Gautami Upadhyay

Inspired to pursue editing after seeing Wim Wenders’ Wings of Desire at London’s Lumière cinema, Scot has spent more than two decades collaborating with acclaimed directors including Henry-Alex Rubin, Jeff Low and Daniel Wolfe on award-winning campaigns for brands such as Guinness, Amazon, BT and EE.

Scot also spent time in his youth on London’s alternative comedy circuit, sharing bills with Mike Myers, Julian Clary, Jo Brand and Mark Thomas This experience gave him an enduring instinct for performance and comic timing.

Scot is a partner and editor at The Quarry, represented in the U.S. by Cut+Run. Most recently, he edited Anthropic’s Super Bowl campaign, which won key prizes like the Film Grand-Prix at Cannes Lions and the Super Clio, which honors the best commercial in the Big Game.

We spent a few minutes with Scot to learn more about his background, inspirations and a deep love of music.

What creative hill would you die on?

Never use a music track that’s been used before.

What’s the best career advice you actually followed?

Do what you’re passionate about. I hardly feel like I’m working—until I’m moving a title around for a whole day!

Do you have a secret productivity habit?

Walking my dog. Really clears my head so I can go back to the edit and nearly get that first look feeling to the cuts and rushes.

Is there a source of inspiration you return to constantly?

Music has inspired me my whole life, be it with film, clothes, socializing—and it’s the reason I am where I am. It’s always had a physical and not just mental effect on me (of course only good music!) As in I get goose bumps and hairs standing up. If you can marry that with picture then you are on to a winner.

What’s one tool that changed how you work?

Would have to be the editing program Avid. Made it possible to edit all over the world and on set.

What’s the last great book, article or video you consumed?

John and Paul: A Love Story in Songs by Ian Leslie, beautifully written about the GOAT of creative partnerships.

How did you first get interested in film?

A night at the Lumiere Cinema St. Martins Lane, London I saw Wings of Desire by Wim Wenders. It captivated me because of the story of love and life. That an angel would give it all up to be mortal for love. The cinematography of Henri Alekan with its use of black and white to color. Nick Cave, post war Berlin and Columbo. Something clicked inside me and three months later my journey started as a runner at Jim Bambrick’s film editors.

What’s movie set do you wish you could visit in real life?

Well it has to be Wings of Desire. Especially as it was shot while the Berlin Wall was still up.

If your life was a movie, what would the logline be?

Scissors and Sellotape.

You’ve got 2 minutes with the industry… What’s your hot take?

Try to always trust how you felt that first time you saw a piece of work. That moment it’s all fresh and can stir (or not) emotions and feelings. You never get it again and it can get lost in over-thinking and viewing. (though that does sound like I don’t want anyone to touch my first edit!!!!).

2 Minutes With is our regular interview series where we chat with creatives about their backgrounds, creative inspirations, work they admire and more. For more about 2 Minutes With, or to be considered for the series, please get in touch.