Toy Story 5, Man vs. Baby and More Great Trailers

Plus: The Night Manager and Silent Night, Deadly Night

by Wendy Schwartz November 25, 2025 9:30 am

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Night Manager

Trailer Agency: Buddha Jones

Editor: Tiziana Simpson

Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston) is back. This well-crafted teaser opens with him in a counseling session for intel officers. The therapist’s questions help set-up the dangers Pine faces in Colombia—from a sexy threesome to a deadly motorcycle chase. His therapist admits she’s most worried about officers who keep it all inside. Pine confidently responds, “I’m the man who will not explode.” The long-awaited new season drops Jan. 11.

Man vs. Baby

Trailer Agency: Ignition Creative London

Editor: Nicolas Maitre

This fun holiday promo opens with Trevor Bingley (Rowan Atkinson) explaining to the police that a baby was left behind at a school. My fave bit is Trevor using a champagne cork as a pacifier. Will he have the peaceful Christmas he hopes for? Find out when this new series drops Dec. 11.

Toy Story 5

Disney/Pixar

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

Toy Story is back with a new twist. This clever promo opens on the back of a truck filled with boxes. A motherly voice says, “Bonnie, there’s a package for you.” The toys are fearful of what’s inside. One Potato Head even rips off the eyes of his mate. High praise for using INXS’ “Never Tear Us Apart” to amplify the emotional trauma. It ends with the unveiling of LilyPad—a frog-shaped smart tablet voiced by Greta Lee. Will Lily replace Buzz, Woody and Jessie? Hits theaters on June 19.

Silent Night, Deadly Night

Cineverse

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Editor: Kate Brogan

AVS Music: Meredith Nadeau

This chiller opens with Billy (Rohan Campbell) flirting with Pamela (Ruby Modine) in a store. Later, he’s dressed as Santa when he kills a dude working on his car. Billy deemed him “naughty.” When he opens the trunk, he has a costume for Pam. He asks: “Are you made for this?” Drops down chimneys with malice on Dec. 12. Catch it in theaters.

