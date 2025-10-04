The Smashing Machine, Anemone, Plainclothes and More Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: The Secret Agent and Anne Rice's Talamasca

by Wendy Schwartz October 4, 2025

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

The Smashing Machine

A24

Trailer Agency: Create Advertising group

Editors: Chris St. Pierre, Alice M Tran, and Ken Adachi

We open on MMA legend Mark Kerr (Dwayne Johnson) at a press conference, where he thanks everyone for their support during rough times. Kudos for using Phil Collins’ “Against All Odds” under scenes of Kerr at his peak, first winning championships—then being slammed against the floor like a loser. Can he make a comeback? You’ve gotta love Mark’s POV on his fights: “Am I going to hurt him before he hurts me?” From writer/director Benny Safdie comes a love letter to the king of combat sports. In theaters Oct. 3.

The Secret Agent

Neon

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Brazil, 1977: a time of mischief. We meet a widower named Marcelo (Wagner Moura), who’s become an unwitting target amidst a violent dictatorship. The playful music by maestro Ennio Morricone provides a counterpoint to the tumult of the city and its people. This finely-crafted promo ends with Marcelo admitting, “I am not a violent person—but this guy I would beat with a hammer.” From visionary director Kleber Mendonca Filho. Experience the big winner from this year’s Cannes Festival. In theaters Nov. 26.

Anemone

Focus Features

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Editor: Tom Felke

A man heads into the woods to reconnect with his estranged brother. This one opens on a tight shot of Ray (Daniel Day Lewis) looking sinister while an eerie rhythmic drumbeat rumbles underneath. As the score grows more intense, we see a man standing alone in the ocean and images of violence. Ray’s brother (Sean Bean) asks: “You don’t recognize me do you?” Ray laughs uncontrollably, then answers, “No.” Discover their dark secrets, only in theaters Oct. 3.

Plainclothes

Magnolia Pictures & Magnet Releasing

Trailer Agency: Intermission

Undercover agent Lucas (Tom Blyth) learns about the rules on his detail: no words, no entering the stalls, as we watch him lure a gay man into the bathroom. Next, we see him pulled into a stall by his electric chemistry with Andrew (Russell Tovey). The sound design makes their heat crackle. Lucas runs away before they kiss. They have to date in secret because it’s the 80’s. Cue a fast-cut montage and Lucas admitting, “I can’t hide anymore.” In theaters now.

Talamasca: The Secret Order

AMC +

Trailer Agency: Zealot

This one opens with Guy (Nicholas Denton) eyeing a business card with “Fountain Street” written on the back. Next, he enters a grand hall and Helen (Elizabeth McGovern) welcomes him to Talamasca. He’s being recruited to maintain the balance in society by keeping tabs on vampires, witches and demons. Soon, the supernatural starts playing with his mind. Helen says, “We’re watching, and we’re always there.” This Anne Rice series premieres on AMC and AMC+ Oct. 26.

