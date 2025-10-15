Film and TV

The Doritos Crunch Is 'Crispier, More Dangerous' in the Upside Down

A Doritos x Stranger Things collab in Spain and Portugal

by Amy Corr
October 15, 2025
10:15 am
The Doritos x Stranger Things collab has reached Spain and Portugal with a campaign under the “Crispier, More Dangerous” banner.

Timed to the first installment of the series finale dropping on Nov. 27, the campaign push kicked off with a teaser starring influencer Lola Lolita. Her ASMR video eating a crunchy Doritos goes sideways when she’s devoured by a demogorgon that heard the crunch. 

Now, a full-length ad, created by PS21, produced by Lee and directed by Juan Piczman, takes place in a convenience store. Scared teens are hiding from a demogorgon when one opens a bag of Doritos. He offers to sacrifice himself by crunching a chip while his pals run away. They argue that they should sacrifice themselves instead.

Ultimately, a clerk at the store, unaware of what’s going on, grabs the chip and takes a bite. The pals escape while the clerk runs around, eating Doritos and yelling, “Run! I’ll distract it!”

The spot will air on YouTube, TikTok, Meta, Twitch, Spotify and Netflix.

Limited-edition snacks include Doritos Collisions, which combine two flavors in one bag, demogorgon-shaped Cheetos and Doritos Bits Hellfire Club.

