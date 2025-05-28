Ted Danson Drains a Giant Piggy Bank for Consumer Cellular

From The Mayor and Noam Murro

When you pair a kaiju-sized piggy bank with regular-sized Ted Danson, you darn well better let Ted smash open porky so we can watch all the coins pour out with the clinking and clatter.

Luckily, Consumer Cellular, ad shop The Mayor and veteran director Noam Murro from Biscuit got the memo:

Thanks for the spare change, swine.

The scene features a mix of practical f/x and CGI.

“Ted stood next to a couple of giant ceramic pig legs on set,” agency founder/CCO Tom Hamling tells Muse. “And when he hit it, a member of the crew dumped a bucket of real coins into a feeder that shot them out all over his feet.”

“Then, VFX house Parliament helped us create the rest of the pig in post.”

Now we know how the sausage got made.

More spots maintain the minimalist “museum of savings” aesthetic, with Danson’s easy charm serving as a counterpoint to the odd scenarios.

Behold, the money blower:

Play

There’s a date night, too:

Play

Golfing legend Fred Couples shows up, teaming with Ted for shtick on the links:

Play

And finally, Fred solos:

Play