Surf Girls Creator Monica Medellin Is Making Waves in the World of Filmmaking

by Christine Champagne July 11, 2025

From season 2 of Surf Girls

Monica Medellin has turned her passion for action sports, female representation and filmmaking into a thriving career.

The director and producer wrapped recently production on an upcoming Red Bull Media House docuseries highlighting elite female mountain bikers. She is currently in development with Gabrielle Union and her production company on a documentary about Black female athletes. And the second season of Surf Girls, which she created and executive produces, launches July 17 on Amazon Prime.

While season one of the show followed Native Hawaiian female surfers, season two trails athletes from Hawaii, Brazil, Peru, Portugal and South Africa as they compete on the World Surf League Challenger Series.

“Each episode centers around major milestones in their surfing careers but also focuses on the evolution of each young woman as they come into their own. We see their sisterhood grow, and get an inside look of dynamics and pressures when it comes to balancing life and sport,” Medellin says, noting this season depicts the realities of how difficult it is to reach the top.

Here, she dives into her mission as a filmmaker, explains her entrepreneurial approach to filmmaking and offers her take on mentorship.

MUSE: What was the biggest challenge you had making Surf Girls this season?

Monica Medellin: One was not being on set for the entire season. I went from creating this show from scratch and leading the first season—literally underwater, immersed in every detail—to passing the reins and stepping into an executive producer role. It was a shift, overseeing my creation as it grew, evolved and became what it is today. But it’s also been powerful to see it continue. And it’s definitely just the beginning of even more to come.

What is your mission as a filmmaker?

My mission as a director is to showcase women both in front of the camera and behind the lens. Since 2016, I have focused on building my own organic community and movement in the women’s filmmaking and sports space. As a former athlete myself, I have a shared experience with the women I make films about. We just understand each other on another level.

It’s important to me to have this mission because representation shapes how we see ourselves and what we believe is possible. Growing up, I didn’t often see women, especially women of color, telling their stories on their own terms. By creating space for women’s sports stories, I hope to inspire girls and women to know they belong both on the screen and behind the camera.

Surf Girls originated as a YouTube series. Tell me more about how you created this show and opportunity for yourself.

Everyone loves to talk about the “big break,” and what I’ve realized it’s rarely just one moment. I’ve always believed in being honest about the grind behind the scenes. And I want filmmakers to see that it’s about showing up, putting in consistent work and staying true to your story—not waiting for some overnight success to change everything. That’s why I think it’s important to share the Surf Girls origin story.

I’ve lived and breathed filmmaking for over a decade. In 2015, I worked in video production at the Los Angeles Times. And since 2016, I’ve been creating original short films centered on women in sports, most of them low-budget and self-funded. For the first two years of my filmmaking journey, I worked on my passion projects at least five days a week and planned my entire life around them. Even with a full-time 9 to 5 job, I stayed up late and used weekends to build my body of work.

Once I had a few short films ready, I uploaded them to social media and YouTube. I saw it as an opportunity to get my work in front of millions of people with the click of a button. And that one decision changed everything. My first big opportunities came from sharing my content online. Local brands in the action sports space began to take notice. Within a few months, producers from companies like World Surf League, Vans and Red Bull were engaging with my posts.

Then, a producer from a leading women’s sports media company, TOGETHXR, reached out via Instagram looking for pitches in the women’s sports space, and we partnered on my YouTube series Surf Girls: Kaikaina, which I directed alongside an incredibly talented group of female filmmakers. It went on to garner millions of views on the platform. Shortly after, Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine joined as a production partner.

That initial online connection led to pitching and selling the original concept for Surf Girls with two major players in the industry. Imagine if I never posted? In my experience, mastering social content has been the most effective marketing tool in my career. I believe it should be part of every filmmaker’s workflow. Because if you’re not promoting yourself and your work, why would anyone else?

In general, do directors need to be more entrepreneurial these days?

From my perspective, the modern filmmaker isn’t just an artist; we’re also entrepreneurs. We’re running a filmmaking business. With the strikes, inflation, tighter budgets and just how unpredictable the industry feels right now, I’ve unlocked longevity in my career through having a mix of incomes over the past 10-plus years.

The way to build a full-time career in filmmaking has changed a lot. For me, staying tuned into what’s happening in film and TV has been key. If the genre or type of project you’re making is on the rise, your chances of breaking through go up. Some people might not love thinking about art this way. But every successful business does market research and builds around it. It’s a lot easier to make a wave in your career when your work lines up with where the industry’s already going.

Monica Medellin (right) and surfer Sophia Medina

Lots of people talk about seeking mentors. You talk about attracting mentors. Explain that approach.

To me, mentorship isn’t just about asking for guidance. It’s about showing up in a way that attracts the right people. Early in my career, I focused on leveling up my skills, getting hands-on experience and creating my own projects. I also documented my journey online. That opened doors to connect with people who share my values and vision.

My first big break didn’t come from waiting around for someone to give me an opportunity. It came from building something myself. At the end of the day, my philosophy is that the best way to attract mentors is to invest in yourself first. I’ve taken risks, launched side projects and spent thousands on learning outside the classroom. The biggest shift came when I stopped waiting for permission. You can’t rely on others to build your career for you. Only you can do that.

You regularly share advice and tips with people who want to work in film and TV through your Waves Made Weekly newsletter. Why do you take the time to mentor others?

Mentorship has played a huge role in my life, both professionally and personally, and I truly believe it’s my responsibility to pay it forward. I’ve always felt there was more room for women to share their stories and experiences in an industry that is notoriously tough to navigate.

That’s why I carve out time every week to give back and support the next generation. It’s become one of the most fulfilling parts of my career. I know how much it would’ve meant to have someone like me helping me feel less alone early in my journey.

At the end of the day, my success doesn’t mean much if I’m not bringing others with me. Every Saturday, I share free tips and resources with over 2,000 filmmakers through my Waves Made Weekly newsletter. I also post bi-weekly videos on my YouTube channel.

You grew up in California surfing and skateboarding. What sports are you into these days, and how do you incorporate them into your life?

I grew up loving the beach, and I still surf every week with my partner. Now that it’s summertime and I live near Malibu, I’m really making the most of it. I’m also planning to surf with some of the cast from Surf Girls when they’re in California for the U.S. Open. I credit Moana Jones-Wong, the Queen of Pipeline, for helping me perfect my duck dive under big waves.

I’ve had to take a break from skateboarding after breaking my ankle twice as an adult. I don’t love eating concrete and being on crutches. When the waves aren’t great, I go to hot yoga, which I’m obsessed with. My instructor and trainer Mohamed Fofana has been key in helping me manage the stress of juggling multiple projects. We’re both former track & field athletes who ran the 100m hurdles. So we share values there. Health is my top priority. Eating well, staying active and showing up as my best self are non-negotiables for me.