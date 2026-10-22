How Power Digital Marketing Transformed LoveShackFancy With Generative AI Tools

Bringing the tactile world of fashion to life for Google's 'Impossible Ad'

by Muse October 22, 2026 2:00 pm 6 min read Share:

LoveShackFancy is known to be a romantic, whimsical and lifestyle brand famous for its dreamy, vintage-inspired femininity (think endless florals, tulle, lace, and lots of pink) that now spans apparel, beauty, home and high-profile collaborations.

Founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen, a former Cosmopolitan fashion and beauty editor, she designed her own hand-dyed wedding and bridesmaid dresses in 2014 when she couldn’t find the ethereal, vintage-inspired gowns she envisioned. What began as Hamptons pop-ups and trunk shows grew into a global, family owned brand that has 30 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners and collaborations with brands like GAP, Stanley, Pottery Barn, Bogner, Supergoop and American Girl.

So, when Power Digital Marketing approached LoveShackFancy with a challenge from Google’s Creative Lighthouse program, an initiative that invites select agencies and brands to create ‘impossible’ campaigns by infusing Google AI throughout the creative process, there was a measure of skepticism.

LoveShackFancy’s dilemma? How do you bring the “delicate, hyper-tactile world of a luxury fashion brand to life on screen” when you can’t physically feel the fabric?

Below, Muse goes in depth with PDM senior account director Garrett Stollar on how this, and more, was achievable through Google’s AI tools.

MUSE: What concerns or challenges did you or the client have going into this project?

Garrett Stollar: Generative AI is an emerging space with tools that are advancing at an accelerated pace. Achieving photorealism was a primary concern. And as output quality improved week over week, scenes required ongoing regeneration to maintain production standards. Managing output inconsistency was a persistent challenge, which drove us to develop a rigorous prompt engineering methodology, leveraging precise reference inputs to achieve predictable, high-quality results.

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Maintaining cohesion across character design, environmental settings, lighting conditions and color grading presented a significant technical challenge, requiring systematic workflows to ensure a unified aesthetic throughout the campaign.

A core creative question throughout production was: How do we ground the work in realism while staying true to the brand’s whimsical and wonder-driven aesthetic? This tension became a guiding creative principle: Anchoring each scene in believability, then strategically introducing impossible, otherworldly elements that elevated the work beyond conventional production and into something uniquely on-brand.

What the creative concept was and how it aligned to LoveShackFancy’s brand goals?

This campaign traces the romantic, cinematic journey of the LoveShackFancy woman, deeply inspired by founder Rebecca Hessel Cohen’s own path of building the brand’s universe. It is a celebration of the ultimate collector, a woman who builds a world through an innate, global instinct for curation and design. We begin in her early inspiration, from gathering treasures in Sag Harbor vintage stores to exploring the beauty of Paris, she pulls pieces of each place into her orbit. She brings this lifetime of sourcing together in the ultimate expression of connection: a never-ending dinner party that stretches toward the horizon. Here her curated pieces transform into an ever-evolving, pink fantasy for women everywhere.

What was your process?

Our generative production workflow closely mirrored the structure of a traditional production pipeline, ensuring creative rigor at every stage. We began at the macro level, developing the overarching creative concept and establishing a clear narrative direction before moving into execution. This all lived inside our creative treatment deck, including creative direction, mood boards for each act and a script outline. From there, we moved into a detailed storyboarding phase, mapping out each of the four acts with granular specificity, defining settings, art direction, character movement, camera movement, framing and overall visual language. Kyle Goodwin, Charlie Martin, and Matt Welch were the creatives who storyboarded and created the visuals, and Maddie Harpham helped project manage. With the storyboard locked, we leveraged Gemini to develop highly refined, scene-specific prompts designed to guide the AI toward precise and intentional outputs.

Using NanoBanana Pro, we generated the hero image for each scene, establishing exact visual direction for every shot. This stage allowed us to dial in every detail; color, composition, specific products, wardrobe elements and more. Each hero image was then used to produce start and end frame reference images, providing Veo 3.1 with clear directional bookmarks to guide motion generation within each clip.

Finally, we refined the generated outputs and assembled the full piece in post, incorporating sound design and text overlays to shape the raw AI outputs and deliver the finished creative. Ultimately, the technology unlocked the possibilities, but human direction defined the final story.

What was your take on the tech, and where did the human in the loop come into play?

It was pretty incredible to see the tech give us specific outputs that looked hyper realistic. We gave it very specific prompts and photo references and the outputs were very similar to real life examples. We wanted to ensure every single detail in each frame was accurate to Rebecca, including her sun-kissed skin on her wedding day, or matching her wardrobe in each scene.

What was your sentiment, and that of the client, regarding the final output?

Early in production, there was understandable hesitation around the capabilities of the technology, specifically questions around output accuracy, photorealistic consistency, and our ability to faithfully maintain LoveShackFancy’s distinctive product aesthetic and visual identity. However, as we progressed through the storyboarding phase and began presenting generated samples to the LoveShackFancy team, confidence grew steadily on both sides. The work spoke for itself, transforming initial skepticism into genuine excitement and collaborative momentum.

What makes this ad unique?

This campaign stands as a testament to what is achievable when creative vision meets the power of generative AI. What would have traditionally demanded an extensive production crew, a substantial budget, and a lengthy timeline was executed by a lean team, working entirely at their desks, at a fraction of the conventional cost. This project doesn’t just demonstrate the capabilities of AI-driven production; it redefines the boundaries of what modern creative teams can accomplish.