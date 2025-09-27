Springsteen, Play Dirty and Other Great Hollywood Trailers

Plus: Nouvelle Vague, Jimpa and House of Dynamite

by Wendy Schwartz September 27, 2025 7:00 am 3 min read Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week.

Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere

20th Century Studios

Trailer Agency: MOCEAN

We hear plaintive guitar tones as a young Bruce Springsteen (Jeremy Allen White) returns home. He’s trying to figure out why he’s always running from something. The record label wants his future to be filled with hits, but he’s focused on exploring his past. The lyrics of “Atlantic City” underscore his bold choice. Jeremy Strong plays his manager, Jon Landau, who will do anything and everything to protect Bruce’s artistry. As the Boss says, “Songwriting’s about searching for something that’s gonna give your life meaning.” Discover more about the legendary musician when this hits theaters on Oct. 24

Play

Jimpa

Kismet Movies

Trailer Agency: Intermission

Editors: Kitty Brown & Finnian Williamson

Hannah (Olivia Colman), a director, is promoting her film about how her dad (John Lithgow) left when he realized he was gay and needed to live in a more progressive place. Hannah is in Amsterdam for the premiere where they reunite. Hannah’s narration adds to the profound vibe on parenting. She says, “It’s about a daughter not needing her father so much and her being grateful for that.” Writer/director Sophie Hyde delivers her most personal statement yet. In theaters soon.

Play

House of Dynamite

Netflix

Trailer Agency: Mark Woolen & Associates

Editor: Landon Bernas

A missile gets launched at the United States. Now, the race is on to figure out who is responsible and how to respond. This teaser uses the voice of Carl Sagan and “The Only Home We’ve Ever Known” on the soundtrack. The tension rises until Sagan says, “It underscores our responsibility to preserve and cherish the only home we’ve ever known.” From director Kathryn Bigelow, this thriller stars Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson. In theaters Oct. 10, and streaming on Netflix two weeks later.

Play

Play Dirty

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

Editor: Alex Flores

It’s time to rob the robbers. This one opens with Parker (Mark Wahlberg) alerting Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield) that he needs to find the girl that killed his guys on the last job. Turns out Zen (Rosa Salazar) has stumbled onto a score worth a billion dollar$ and is ready to team up. Sampa the Great’s “Final Form” drives the action and provides stops for jokes. Grofield warns Parker, “Sometimes when you talk, people end up at room temperature.” Shane Black’s latest streams on Oct. 1.

Play

Nouvelle Vague

Netflix

Trailer Agency: GrandSon Creative

This clever film within a film shot in black and white opens on a woman pointing out three famous directors: Truffaut, Chabrol and Goddard. She tells her friend, “Jean-Luc Godard is the real genius. Or at least that’s what he’d tell you.” This is Richard Linklater’s love letter to French New Wave Cinema by way of reimagining Goddard’s groundbreaking Breathless. Starring Zoey Deutch, Guillaume Marbeck and Aubry Dullin. In select theaters Oct. 31 and dropping on Netflix Nov. 14.

Play