Snarking Joy: Mint Teams Ryan Reynolds, Marie Kondo

One's got it all together, the other not so much

by David Gianatasio April 7, 2026 10:00 am 1 min read Share:

Ryan Reynolds dons a joyless jacket and riffs with Marie Kondo on decluttering wireless service with Mint Mobile. So, it’s the type of celeb collab we’re seen from Ryan a billion times. And, once again, his casual snark—likable yet smarmy—wins the day.

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“Big Cable has had a pretty good run charging people whatever they want and calling it a promotion,” says Scott Venuti, GM of Home MINTernet at Mint Mobile. “We figured it was time to offer something radically different, like one clear price that doesn’t slowly morph into something horrifying.”

“Cable companies have mastered the art of making simple things complicated and expensive. We’ve mastered the art of doing the opposite. And occasionally making jokes about it.”

The spot from Maximum Effort breaks wide today across video and social platforms.