Scripted Drama: Canal+ Stages a Stormy Tango

Fancy footwork, freakish winds and a profusion of paper

by David Gianatasio December 17, 2025 8:45 am 2 min read Share:

BETC Paris is creating quite a paper trail these days.

In June, the agency backed Citroën’s Ami intro with an epic confetti explosion.

Now, for Canal+, we get sultry tango dancers strutting in a warehouse as a wild wind and thousands of film screenplay pages threaten to blow them off their feet.

The talent worked a week with choreographer Lenka Vagnerová to nail the routines, and director Pierre Dupaquier (of We Are From L.A.) shot for two days in Sofia, Bulgaria.

“We found a huge warehouse outside the city with openings that allowed natural light to come in,” agency ECD Nicolas Lautier tells Muse.

“It was the perfect place to create something raw, organic and alive. The goal was to have a neutral space, reminiscent of a blank page, which allowed us to treat this big bang of creation in the purest way possible.”

The resulting images feel mysterious, sleek and gritty—an artful combo that vividly illustrates Canal+’s positioning as “The leading partner of French cinema.”

Naturally, the film was sweetened in post. But those are real pages for the most part slapping the dancers in the face.

The work breaks this week across video, cinema and digital platforms in Europe.

In this brief BTS clip, the leaf-blower guys make all the best moves: