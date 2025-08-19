Ryan Reynolds, Aviation Gin Launch Limited-Edition Wrexham AFC Bottle

And it's flying off the shelves in rival towns

by Amy Corr August 19, 2025 11:45 am Share:

Aviation Gin’s limited-edition Wrexham AFC bottles are flying off the shelves—and not in a good way.

Ryan Reynolds’ beloved spirits brand, soccer team and Maximum Effort agency joined forces for the initiative, which also features Wrexham-logo bottle scarves. Plus, there’s a QR code to enter a sweepstakes for tickets to a Wrexham home game, plus airfare, accommodations in Wales, a private stadium tour and a visit to the famous Turf Pub.

In the video below, Reynolds proudly explains how bottles are “flying off the shelves” in the rival town of Charlton. That’s because a local woman keeps knocking them to the floor and recording their demise. Bars in Stockport can’t keep Aviation in stock because bartenders are pouring it down urinals. Chester backers straight up dump cases of the stuff in a river. Soccer fans, ha!

Bottles are available online and in stores nationwide while supplies last. The brand also created four signature cocktails to celebrate the occasion: Negroni By The Turf, Up The Town Fizz, Dirty Dragon and All Or Nothing Bloody Mary.

We’ve got our eye on you, Dirty Dragon.