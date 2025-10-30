Pluribus, All That We Love and More Great Movie Trailers

Plus: Die My Love and Send Help

by Wendy Schwartz October 30, 2025 7:00 am Share:

Here are some trailers that caught our eye this week…

Send Help

20th Century Studios

Trailer Agency: Requiem

The clip opens on Linda (Rachel McAdams) being berated by her ass of a boss, Bradley (Dylan O’Brien). He gives her one last chance to prove herself at the Bangkok merger. When their plane crashes near a deserted island, Linda and Bradley are the only survivors. Bradley slowly recovers from a leg wound. Later, a bloody boar’s head lands beside him. Linda, drenched in blood, asks, “You ever hunt? I think I like it.” Find out who survives when this Sam Raimi thriller hits theaters on Jan. 30.

Play

Die My Love

Mubi

Trailer Agency: AV Squad

We meet Grace (Jennifer Lawrence) and Jackson (Robert Pattinson) singing in a car. High praise for using John Prine’s “In Spite of Ourselves” under images of them falling in love and getting married. Once their baby arrives, life slips into madness. Grace concedes, “I’m stuck between wanting to do something and not wanting to do anything at all.” During a fight with Jackson, Grace slams her head into a mirror. Is it postpartum? Is she delusional? The promo closes with a hand carrying a knife through a field. From director Lynne Ramsey comes a cinematic thriller, in theaters Nov. 7.

Play

Pluribus

Apple TV

Trailer Agency: Zealot

Editor: Seth Egert

Music: Natalie Wali, Cavalry Music

In this genre-bending original, Carol (Rhea Seehorn), the most miserable person on Earth, must save the world from happiness. The crafty trailer begins with Carol taking an early morning call where she’s asked if anything will cheer her up. Even POTUS tries to calm her down with: “Rest assured, Carol, we will figure out what makes you different.” From the creator of Breaking Bad, get ready for this dark comedy series on Nov. 7.

Play

All That We Love

Vertical

Trailer Agency: Seismic Productions

Upon the loss of her beloved dog, Emma (Margaret Cho) navigates the joy and sorrow of starting anew. Em’s ex-husband (Kenneth Choi ) moves back into town and wants to reconnect. Emma’s bestie (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) reminds her of the hell he put them through. Props for the perfect score that highlights both the comedic and profound moments. In theaters next month.

Play