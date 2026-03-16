Natalie Portman Plays Herself in Tiffany Ad That Bowed During the Oscars

She's the brand's global house ambassador

by Amy Corr March 16, 2026 11:30 am Share:

In an ad that debuted during last night’s Academy Awards, Natalie Portman portrays herself in a 3-minute ad for Tiffany & Co. The Oscar winner has been named global house ambassador for the brand.

Promoting the brand’s HardWear collection, the ad gives viewers an inside peak Portman’s everyday life as a producer, film director and most importantly, mom.

Portman describes resilience and inner strength as we see her throughout a work day, wearing many hats. “Inner strength isn’t found. You build it, piece by piece. You don’t have to be perfect to experience perfect moments. This is where inner strength grows best.”

At the end, we discover that Portman is writing all this in a letter to her daughter.

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The film was directed by Mona Fastvold and Brady Corbet of Magna Studios and shot by cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema.

“We were drawn to the opportunity to create something aligned with their historic identity. The film was shot on 70mm, a format that allowed us to reflect the brand’s craftsmanship with extraordinary fidelity,” say Fastvold and Corbet.

Listen closely for a reimagined version of Moon River,” created by Little Beast and composer David Radley, playing throughout.