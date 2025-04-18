Murderbot, I Don’t Understand You and More Great Movie Trailers

Tron: Ares

This opens with a cool night-city sequence, as police pursue speeding motorcycles. A cop car gets sliced in half! Greta Lee, looking terrified as flashing lights take over the sky, starts running for her life. With little dialogue, stunning visuals and a killer music track, even a non-Tron fan will dig this vibe. It also stars Jared Leto and Gillian Anderson. Hits theaters in October.

Nonnas

To honor his mother, a man (Vince Vaughn) risks everything to open an Italian restaurant. This feel-good comedy heats up when Vince decides to hire real Italian grandmothers as chefs. Sweet, right? No, more like salty, when Brenda Vaccaro and Lorraine Bracco cook up trouble. Find out if these badass grandmas can survive each other and keep the eatery open. Also starring Susan Sarandon and Talia Shire. Drops in May.

Eddington

Set during the pandemic, this dark comedy centers on the rivalry between a town’s sheriff (Joaquin Phoenix) and mayor (Pedro Pascal). The teaser opens with images and videos swiping up, like scrolling on a phone. The first clip shows the sheriff issuing a scary warning about guns. Next, Emma Stone denies her husband’s claims and calls him a liar. The reveals grow increasingly disturbing until we discover that we’ve been flipping through the sheriff’s phone. Arrives in July.

Murderbot

This hilarious series follows a rogue security robot (Alexander Skarsgård) as he searches for the meaning of life. He explains that he was built to protect humans—but he believes we’re all idiots. Secretly, he’s hacked his programming so he can do whatever he wants—which involves binge-watching soap operas, mostly. Chaos ensues when IT checks his system and learns he’s named himself … Murderbot. Premiering May 16.

I Don’t Understand You

A queer couple, on the verge of adopting a baby, go on an Italian vacation. This one opens with light, bouncy music, tricking us into thinking it’s a typical romp—wrong. Once they’re in Italy, everything that could go sideways, does. This dark comedy has so many turns you won’t know which way is up. In theaters June 6.

