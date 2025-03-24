Mike Myers Helps Deliver a Message to Donald Trump

P.M. Mark Carney assures us: 'There will always be a Canada'

by David Gianatasio March 24, 2025 2:00 pm 1 min read Share:

Pointed but unerringly polite. How else would Ontario native Mike Myers and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney deliver a message to President Donald Trump about the U.S. President’s overtures to make Canada the 51st state?

At a hockey rink, with the Maple Leaf Flag as a backdrop, Carney notes that Myers lives in the States., and quizzes him about the Great White North.

CARNEY: Capital of Saskatchewan?

MYERS: Regina.

CARNEY: Tragically…

MYERS: …hip.

CARNEY: You’re a defenseman, defending a two on one. What do you do?

MYERS: Take away the pass, obviously.

CARNEY: What are the two seasons in Toronto?

MYERS: Winter and construction.

It’s all a tad awkward, just like the political climate in North America these days.

Carney assures the comic, “There will always be a Canada.” (As a sovereign nation and friend to the United States? Here’s hoping.)

In the end, the guys quip about “elbows up”—the P.M.’s catchphrase and hockey slang for bone-crunching toughness on the ice.

Just in case anyone at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. missed the point, when Myers turns away from the camera, his jersey reads: “Never 51.”