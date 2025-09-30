Leighton Meester Portrays Lady Godiva in Heist Ad With a Twist

The brand turns 100 next year

by Amy Corr September 30, 2025 11:30 am

Ahead of its 100th birthday next year, Godiva chocolate just launched a new logo, packaging and product offerings. A TV spot—”Lady Godiva Returns: A Modern Masterpiece Is Born”—stars Leighton Meester, marking the first time someone has portrayed the brand’s namesake.

The campaign—created by Lippe Taylor, produced by FELA and directed by Adrian Villagomez—finds Meester performing a reverse art heist. She’s not stealing anything. Instead, she breaks into a museum to place revamped Godiva chocolates on display. “Indulgence is an art. Make it a masterpiece,” she says.

“For nearly a century, Godiva has set the standard for premium chocolate by uniting artistry and innovation, we’re stepping into our second century with more purpose, passion, and power than ever before,” says Steve Lesnard, president of Godiva.

The ad launched on YouTube social and CTV, with OOH, billboards and influencer activations to follow.

There’s a new logo and packaging, too—she’s not riding side-saddle anymore: