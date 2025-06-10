Jon Hamm Won't Come to Your Dog's Stupid Party

But he's all in for hyping Carvana

June 10, 2025

Don’t bother inviting Jon Hamm to your dog’s birthday bash or any other dumb get-togethers in the neighborhood.

Dude doesn’t want to go. And if you don’t believe Don Draper’s excuse—that he’s hella busy selling his car (even though it’s a snap with Carvana)—well, run your indignation up a flagpole and see who salutes.

Carvana’s in-house team created the :30. Jon’s hilariously hammy line deliveries and facial gymnastics are too too much!

“Jon Hamm’s comedic timing brings the entire campaign to life,” says brand co-founder and CBO Ryan Keeton. “We’ve made it easier than ever to sell your car online. Jon helps us share that message with the signature humor and charm he’s known for.”

As for your next soiree, try asking Dax and Kristen. Maybe they’re available.