Fountain of Youth: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman Hype Their New Apple TV+ Flick

Watch Rick Steves lose his cool. Almost. Actually, he keeps pretty calm

by David Gianatasio May 23, 2025

“Gosh darnit! I don’t even know who you guys are and I’m trying to shoot a travel show!”

Travel host Rick Steves loses his cool—albeit mildly—as a quartet of Hollywood celebs crash his set to hype their flick, Fountain of Youth, which streams on Apple TV+.

John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson show up for a quick selfie.

Maximum Effort made the promo, and Portman delivers the best line, telling Steves: “You’re so sweet. Even when you’re angry.”

Well said, Nat.

Fountain of Youth, a heist-fantasy centered on a search for immortality, bows today. Steves isn’t in it. But he’ll always have that pic he took with the stars.

Apple TV+ has fashioned some notable marketing of late, including this Grand Central Station stunt plugging Severance.