Fountain of Youth: John Krasinski, Natalie Portman Hype Their New Apple TV+ Flick
Watch Rick Steves lose his cool. Almost. Actually, he keeps pretty calm
“Gosh darnit! I don’t even know who you guys are and I’m trying to shoot a travel show!”
Travel host Rick Steves loses his cool—albeit mildly—as a quartet of Hollywood celebs crash his set to hype their flick, Fountain of Youth, which streams on Apple TV+.
John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González and Domhnall Gleeson show up for a quick selfie.
Maximum Effort made the promo, and Portman delivers the best line, telling Steves: “You’re so sweet. Even when you’re angry.”
Well said, Nat.
Fountain of Youth, a heist-fantasy centered on a search for immortality, bows today. Steves isn’t in it. But he’ll always have that pic he took with the stars.
Apple TV+ has fashioned some notable marketing of late, including this Grand Central Station stunt plugging Severance.