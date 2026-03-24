Background Actor Jesse Heiman Takes Leading Role for Hellmann’s

After 100+ TV, film and commercial appearances, mayo makes him a star

by Amy Corr March 24, 2026 10:00 am Share:

Background Actor Jesse Heiman steps into a starring role for Hellmann’s Canada. Heiman has over 100 film and TV appearances and those of us in the ad biz might remember him from this GoDaddy Super Bowl spot, where he famously kissed model Bar Refaeli.

With the launch of #MainFlavorEnergy, Hellmann’s is giving Jesse Heiman, and mayo, the attention they deserve.

The :45 takes place in a restaurant. The camera pans across multiple diners while Heiman explains, “If films were sandwiches, I’d be the secret sauce, stealing the spotlight.”

The spot closes at Heiman’s table, where he shines as a main character, next to a condiment that wants to shine like ketchup and mustard.

“I’ve spent my career technically in frame but rarely recognized,” says Heiman. “So, when Hellmann’s Canada told me mayo was stepping out of the background and into the spotlight, it felt like the perfect partnership. For the first time, we’re both bringing some main flavor energy.”

The campaign, targeting Gen Z, adds a dijonnaise mayo flavor to the lineup, which already boasts chipotle, spicy, garlic parmesan and buttermilk ranch.