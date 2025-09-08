In TV and Movie Send-Ups, Tubi Vows to Stay Free Forever

Would goblins, stalkers and vicious thugs lie?

How long will Fox-owned Tubi stream fantasy flicks for free? That would be forever, the service says in fresh work from Mischief @ No Fixed Address.

This bog goblin doesn’t seem thrilled at the prospect:

“Making a Goblin is a serious job,” agency GCD Ross Fletcher tells Muse. “We wanted to achieve the look of campy Hollywood SFX, like an old fantasy film from the ’80s. We had lots of debates about quantity of ear hair and size of paunch. We think he turned out perfect.”

Elsewhere, some dude runs afoul of organized crime, so forever feels like a dreadful proposition:

“We shot in this amazing old warehouse in Toronto that already looked exactly like the kind of place where people named Dennis are duct taped to chairs and get the crap beaten out of them by Russian gangsters,” Fletcher says. “I heard they were going to tear it down. But it’s so perfect for mob scenes that it’s making more money as a shoot location than it was as a warehouse.”

Meanwhile, you could search for eternity but not find goofier film-noir patter:

“At a time when price hikes and bait-and-switch models have eroded trust across streaming, we want viewers to feel confident that we’re putting them first,” says CMO Nicole Parlapiano. “We’ve built a service that engages fandoms through the familiar and adventurous—whether it’s the shows you know and love or an out there movie you couldn’t find anywhere else—without the price tag.”

Next, we meet a very bored stalker who can’t make a killing fast enough:

And finally, a teen drama with its cast trapped in perpetual puberty:

The work was directed by the Perlorian Brothers, who bring their patented penchant for absurd humor to the fore.

Launching today, the flight follows Tubi’s pleasingly bizarre Super Bowl push. The brand’s enjoying a moment, recently reaching 100 million monthly active users and gaining cred among fans for the depth and diversity of its selections across all film genres. (It’s a frightful fave in the horror community as Halloween season grows nigh.)