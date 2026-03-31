Creator Corner: Hannah Berner x Paige DeSorbo Are Netflix Bound, YouTubers Take Over Jeopardy! and More

Plus: The Clio Awards will honor creators

by Christine Champagne March 31, 2026 12:30 pm 2 min read Share:

This installment of “Creator Corner” highlights a Netflix collab between two superstar creators and comedy legend Amy Poehler, reveals the trio of creators competing on the new YouTube edition of the iconic game show Jeopardy! and celebrates Carter Kench for rocking the Hannah Montana Anniversary Special red carpet.

Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo Team with Amy Poehler

We should have suspected something was brewing when besties Hannah Berner and Paige DeSorbo yucked it up with Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast last month because, well, something big was indeed brewing. Deadline reports that Poehler is producing a Netflix comedy series starring the duo known for the reality series Summer House as well as their podcast Giggly Squad. The show, set in NYC, finds the besties playing fictionalized versions of themselves “as they become the ultimate ride-or-dies, helping each other shed their baggage and emerge as the people they’ve always wanted to be.”

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YouTube Creators Show Off Their Smarts on Jeopardy!

YouTube is producing a new version of Jeopardy! Three YT creators—Monét X Change, Rebecca Black and Brennan Lee Mulligan—will compete on the debut episode, which, like the TV series, will be hosted by Ken Jennings. This launches tonight at 9 p.m. ET. Hopefully, they know their YouTube history, because categories will range from facts about the platform to viral trends.

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Carter Kench Shines on Hannah Montana’s Red Carpet

Carter Kench was anything but cringe as he hosted the red carpet for the Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, which aired on Disney+ and Hulu. His love and knowledge of all things Hannah was apparent as he interviewed and sang his way through the event, impressively staying composed during an interview with Miley Cyrus.

Clios Launches Creator-Focused Awards Program

Self-promotion alert: The Clio Award will the creators shaping the business via a new awards program. It’s called Clio Creators, presented in partnership with YouTube and Influential. “Clio Creators extends our reach to the entire creator ecosystem, honoring how their work is shaping the creative business from brand partnerships to independent storytelling, and everything in between,” says Clios CEO Nicole Purcell. The awards ceremony will be held in November at the Dolby Theatre in L.A., and if you can’t make it in-person, you can watch the stream on YouTube.