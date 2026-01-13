Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds Put the Briefs in Briefing for Aussie Sailing Team

Hugh goes commando. It figures

by Amy Corr January 13, 2026

We can’t imagine Ryan Reynolds getting nervous. But he certainly seems anxious as he enters a briefing with Hugh Jackman for Australia’s SailGP team known as the Bonds Flying Roos. The A-list actors co-own the squad.

Reynolds decides to picture everyone in their underwear to help quell his nerves. The pair walk in to find the entire crew is wearing nothing but their skivvies. Bonds is the team sponsor after all.

Ryan thinks his idea is working, not realizing they’re actually in their underwear. He and Jackman drop trou in solidarity, only to learn that Jackman goes commando and needs some Bonds, stat.

Created by Maximum Effort, the ad marks the start of SailGP’s sixth season.

“Bonds, Hugh and Ryan bring a great energy to the team,” says Tom Slingsby, driver and CEO of the Flying Roos. “It’s fun, it’s fast-moving and it matches the way we like to go racing—competitive, focused and not taking ourselves too seriously.”